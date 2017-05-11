 
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Health

[May 11, 2017, 8:06 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces Ubisoft's plans to change how Rainbow Six Siege is updated across all platforms. This is planned as a three-month, three-stage process with a "hard push toward tech improvements and bug fixes." Here's a bit on the plan and how this changes their schedule:

Rainbow Six Siege boasts a thriving community of online players, and the game’s overall health is always chief among the development team’s priorities. As such, the team has made the decision to focus on improving the overall Rainbow Six Siege experience over the next three months with a series of improvements and changes called Operation Health.

Operation Health is a hard push toward tech improvements and bug fixes, and it introduces a new three-stage deployment process for updates, with new features first rolling out on a Technical Test Server, then on PC, then on consoles. (There’s also a new on/off feature in case a rollback is needed). Because of this new focus, the planned Hong Kong season will be pushed back to Season Three in August, while November’s Season Four will feature South Korea. Poland will no longer have its own season in Year Two, but its GROM Operators will be available at the start of seasons three and four. The number of new maps has also been reduced to three, and includes the most recent map set in Spain.

