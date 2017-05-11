Block'hood Released

Announced for the Early Access program in 2015, Block'hood has achieved several accolades and recognition for its approach to conscious building and city planning. Budding city planners now have access to more than 200 building blocks from the original 90 to arrange and combine, creating unique neighborhoods and the sometimes surprising consequences of their designs.



Additional resources are always needed to unlock new blocks, configurations, and combinations to create more prosperous neighborhoods. Throughout the design process, players will need to avoid the decay of their city blocks by making sure each unit doesn’t run out of resources and become a strain on the complementary units around them.



With a five episode story mode now complete, players are able to experience a heartwarming tale about a boy, his pet and his neighborhood as well as explore other modes like Challenge mode, Sandbox mode and Education mode. Additionally, the title has undergone a complete aesthetic update that iterates on the already unique and eye-pleasing design of the original.