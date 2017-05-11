Block'hood Released

|
Block'hood is now out of early access on Steam and is also now available on GOG.com, offering the full release of this Windows, Linux, and OS X neighborhood builder. This trailer offers a look at the game, which seems a little like the offspring of Sim City and Populous. Here's the announcement:
