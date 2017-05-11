Dead Cells Early Access

|
Steam now offers early access to Dead Cells, a "rogue-lite, metroidvania action-platformer" for Windows. You can get a look at this in the early access launch trailer, which lived up to its title by coming out early, or in this funny clip that accompanies the release. Word is:
