Dead Cells Early Access

[May 11, 2017, 8:06 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers early access to Dead Cells, a "rogue-lite, metroidvania action-platformer" for Windows. You can get a look at this in the early access launch trailer, which lived up to its title by coming out early, or in this funny clip that accompanies the release. Word is:

Dead Cells is a rogue-lite, metroidvania action-platformer. You'll explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle... assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers in 2D souls-lite combat. No checkpoints. Kill, die, learn, repeat.

