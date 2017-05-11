ESO Morrowind Trailer

Ready to step into the high-stakes world of Dark Elf politics? Watch the new ESO: Morrowind Assassins and the Great Houses Trailer to learn everything you need to know in order to survive the clan-feud intrigues of Vvardenfell.



In Morrowind, nothing is as it seems, and this is especially true in the cutthroat world of Dunmer politics. As you explore Vvardenfell in The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to work with and against the three Great Houses currently in control: House Hlaalu, House Redoran, and House Telvanni. It’ll be treacherous work, but don’t be daunted: should their schemes cross the bounds of propriety, there’s always the threat of the Morag Tong to keep them in line. So watch your back and keep one eye open, because you never know who is truly a friend or foe when meddling in the politics of Morrowind.