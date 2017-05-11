GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Closed Beta Ending

CD PROJEKT RED is planning to end registrations this weekend for the closed beta
of GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
. This will close one door to get to play
the strategy game, but they are getting set to open another, saying open beta
plans will be revealed next week.
GOG.com has the details
, along with word on a GWENT tourney this weekend:
CD
PROJEKT RED just announced that registrations for the Closed Beta of GWENT: The
Witcher Card Game will shut down this weekend. The game will remain active for
everyone who redeemed their invite before, or during the weekend.
If you're eager to jump right to it, you can still join the Closed Beta by
signing up on playgwent.com.
“Throughout Closed Beta, we’ve reworked and added a huge amount of features and
mechanics to GWENT. Balance changes, numerous tweaks of how cards work and how
the game flows; additional cards, a new faction and ranked play — it was an
amazing ride and GWENT’s community was with us all the way,” said Benjamin Lee,
Development Director at CD PROJEKT RED. “I’d like to thank everyone from the
bottom of my heart for the hours invested,” added Lee.
The end of Closed Beta registrations is part of the preparations for GWENT’s
Public Beta. More information regarding this next stage will be revealed next
week.
The upcoming weekend will also play host to the GWENT Challenger tournament
finals. On May 13th the winners of GWENT Challenger community qualifiers will
compete with professional gamers: Jeffrey “Trump” Shih, Adrian “Lifecoach” Koy,
Peter “ppd” Dager, and Kacem “Noxious” Khilaji for a piece of the $100,000 prize
pool. The finals of GWENT Challenger will be streamed live starting at 3PM CEST
on CD PROJEKT RED’s Twitch
channel.