GeForce Prey Hotfix Drivers

[May 11, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 2 Comments

NVIDIA support now offers new version 382.19 GeForce Hotfix Windows drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards. These are to resolve a stutter issue experienced on some configurations while playing Prey, Arkane's new first-person shooter. There are drivers for 32-bit or 64-bit Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7, under this amusing heading: "Choose the appropriate driver according to your Windows 10 version." Thanks Hypothermia.

