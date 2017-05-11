GeForce Prey Hotfix Drivers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
NVIDIA support now offers new version 382.19 GeForce Hotfix Windows drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards. These are to resolve a stutter issue experienced on some configurations while playing Prey, Arkane's new first-person shooter. There are drivers for 32-bit or 64-bit Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7, under this amusing heading: "Choose the appropriate driver according to your Windows 10 version." Thanks Hypothermia.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 May 2017, 13:10.
Chatbear Announcements.