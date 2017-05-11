Square Enix Selling IO Interactive

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017. These seem positive, as they say: "For this fiscal year, the Company reported record-high net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent, respectively." It's not good news for everyone, however, as they also announce they are parting ways with HITMAN developer IO Interactive. This relationship stretches back to when Square Enix acquired the assets of EIDOS Interactive, but it is now coming to an end. There are further details in a Notice of Booking of Extraordinary Loss, which explains they are putting the company up for sale:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 May 2017, 13:09.
Chatbear Announcements.