Square Enix Selling IO Interactive

[May 11, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - Post a Comment

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Announces Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017. These seem positive, as they say: "For this fiscal year, the Company reported record-high net sales, operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent, respectively." It's not good news for everyone, however, as they also announce they are parting ways with HITMAN developer IO Interactive. This relationship stretches back to when Square Enix acquired the assets of EIDOS Interactive, but it is now coming to an end. There are further details in a Notice of Booking of Extraordinary Loss, which explains they are putting the company up for sale:

To maximize player satisfaction as well as market potential going forward, we are focusing our resources and energies on key franchises and studios. As a result, the Company has regrettably decided to withdraw from the business of IO Interactive A/S, a wholly-owned subsidiary and a Danish corporation, as of March 31, 2017. This decision has resulted in booking of the extraordinary loss amounting to 4,898 million yen, including disposition of the content production account related to the business and impairment loss of intangible assets, in the financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

As a result of this the Company started discussions with potential new investors and is currently in negotiations to secure this investment. Whilst there can be no guarantees that the negotiations will be concluded successfully, they are being explored since this is in the best interests of our shareholders, the studio and the industry as a whole.

