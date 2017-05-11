Battlezone VR Rolls Out for PCs

Delivering intense first-person tank combat, massive replayability and thrilling four-player co-op, BATTLEZONE® is a VR gaming experience like no other.



Optimized for Oculus™ Rift & HTC Vive™, and featuring all of the additional content and improvements that came to the PlayStation VR version, BATTLEZONE® on PC adds exclusive features including ultra-high resolution textures, customizable super-sampling, higher resolution shadow maps and Oculus™ Touch compatibility.



Built from the ground up for VR, Rebellion's widely acclaimed reboot put you right in the cockpit of the galaxy's most powerful tank. You and your teammates must take on legions of ferocious cyber-enemies across expansive neon landscapes, forging your path across a procedurally generated campaign to the epic finale!