 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Battlezone VR Rolls Out for PCs

[May 11, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - Post a Comment

Rebellion announces the release of Battlezone VR for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, offering PC gamers the virtual reality tank experience already available for PSVR. The game is available on Steam, and this launch trailer offers a look. Here's a bit of the news:

Delivering intense first-person tank combat, massive replayability and thrilling four-player co-op, BATTLEZONE® is a VR gaming experience like no other.

Optimized for Oculus™ Rift & HTC Vive™, and featuring all of the additional content and improvements that came to the PlayStation VR version, BATTLEZONE® on PC adds exclusive features including ultra-high resolution textures, customizable super-sampling, higher resolution shadow maps and Oculus™ Touch compatibility.

Built from the ground up for VR, Rebellion's widely acclaimed reboot put you right in the cockpit of the galaxy's most powerful tank. You and your teammates must take on legions of ferocious cyber-enemies across expansive neon landscapes, forging your path across a procedurally generated campaign to the epic finale!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
GeForce Prey Hotfix Drivers
Square Enix Selling IO Interactive
Battlezone VR Rolls Out for PCs
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Gets Watson AI
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Mass Effect Series on Hold?
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
PAYDAY VR Announced
PC VANQUISH This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.