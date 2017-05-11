Star Trek: Bridge Crew Gets Watson AI

UbiBlog announces
that interactive speech features coming to Star Trek:
Bridge Crew
thanks to Watson, the supercomputer named for a really smart
dude's roommate. This game will put players into a virtual reality simulation of
running a starship, but this relates to the game's AI, rather than its VR magic.
They say Watson can fill out the crew for groups of fewer than four players, and
will understand natural language commands. Here's word:
Part of what
makes Watson an effective question-answering machine is its ability to work with
natural language – and it’s those interactive speech and cognitive abilities
that are set to boldly make their way into Bridge Crew. When playing as Captain
on either ship, the U.S.S. Aegis or U.S.S. Enterprise, you’ll be able to speak
direct, interactive commands to your virtual Starfleet shipmates. Captains can
use Watson for any crew of less than four players. And where in the past voice
commands in games have often been a source of frustration and
controller-hurling, this new technology – built using IBM’s VR Speech Sandbox
system – promises a far smoother and more responsive experience.
“We have been eager to find the right way to use interactive speech to tap into
the more immersive and interactive experiences that virtual reality offers,”
says David Votypka, senior creative director on Star Trek: Bridge Crew. “Watson
gives captains the ability to issue commands to non-player crew members in the
same way they do with a human crew: by using their voice.”
Watson’s speech features will be available to Star Trek: Bridge Crew players
this summer in beta for cross-platform play, enabling combinations of AI and
human players and ensuring a seamless experience if a player drops out
mid-session (or if two or three friends want to play privately).
Star Trek: Bridge Crew will arrive on May 30 for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and
PlayStation VR