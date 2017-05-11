Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer

|
A new trailer from Total War: WARHAMMER 2 offers an introduction to the Lizardmen from the upcoming fantasy strategy sequel. The clip is cinematic, but they stress that it is all in-engine footage. Word is: "It is time to march on the Fallen Gates. The Elf servants have blasphemed not just by leaving Ulthuan, but by daring to interfere with the Cosmic Gates – an ancient device that can open a portal into the Realm of Chaos. For such a heinous transgressions, the Elves must be punished as decreed by Mazdamundi, the Lord of the Solar City."
