 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer

[May 11, 2017, 10:11 am ET] - 5 Comments

A new trailer from Total War: WARHAMMER 2 offers an introduction to the Lizardmen from the upcoming fantasy strategy sequel. The clip is cinematic, but they stress that it is all in-engine footage. Word is: "It is time to march on the Fallen Gates. The Elf servants have blasphemed not just by leaving Ulthuan, but by daring to interfere with the Cosmic Gates – an ancient device that can open a portal into the Realm of Chaos. For such a heinous transgressions, the Elves must be punished as decreed by Mazdamundi, the Lord of the Solar City."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
GeForce Prey Hotfix Drivers
Square Enix Selling IO Interactive
Battlezone VR Rolls Out for PCs
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Gets Watson AI
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Mass Effect Series on Hold?
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
PAYDAY VR Announced
PC VANQUISH This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.