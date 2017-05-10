 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mass Effect Series on Hold?

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - 14 Comments

Kotaku reports that they're told the Mass Effect series is on hold due to the response to Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was mixed at best. The unconfirmed report is attributed to "four sources close to" developer BioWare, who all indicate this is not the death of the series, just a hiatus. They also report that resources at BioWare Montreal are being reshuffled, while some of the staff there remain dedicated to supporting Andromeda. Though it does not address the status of the series, they did get a response from BioWare Montreal confirming some personnel moves:

Our teams at BioWare and across EA put in tremendous effort bringing Mass Effect Andromeda to players around the world. Even as BioWare continues to focus on the Mass Effect Andromeda community and live service, we are constantly looking at how we’re prepared for the next experiences we will create.

The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we are driving collaboration between studios on key projects.

With our BioWare and Motive teams sharing studio space in Montreal, we have BioWare team members joining Motive projects that are underway. We’re also ramping up teams on other BioWare projects in development.

There will be much more to come from BioWare in the years ahead.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect Series on Hold?
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
PAYDAY VR Announced
PC VANQUISH This Month
Capcom Fighters Network Beta Weekend
Quake Champions Visor Trailer
NY Times on Star Citizen
Absolver in August; New Trailer
RIFT Expansion Renamed; Offered for Free
The Steam 360 Video Player Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.