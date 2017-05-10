Mass Effect Series on Hold?

Our teams at BioWare and across EA put in tremendous effort bringing Mass Effect Andromeda to players around the world. Even as BioWare continues to focus on the Mass Effect Andromeda community and live service, we are constantly looking at how we’re prepared for the next experiences we will create.



The teams in EA Worldwide Studios are packed with talent, and more than ever, we are driving collaboration between studios on key projects.



With our BioWare and Motive teams sharing studio space in Montreal, we have BioWare team members joining Motive projects that are underway. We’re also ramping up teams on other BioWare projects in development.



There will be much more to come from BioWare in the years ahead.