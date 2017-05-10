Mass Effect Series on Hold?

|
Kotaku reports that they're told the Mass Effect series is on hold due to the response to Mass Effect: Andromeda, which was mixed at best. The unconfirmed report is attributed to "four sources close to" developer BioWare, who all indicate this is not the death of the series, just a hiatus. They also report that resources at BioWare Montreal are being reshuffled, while some of the staff there remain dedicated to supporting Andromeda. Though it does not address the status of the series, they did get a response from BioWare Montreal confirming some personnel moves:
