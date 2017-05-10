 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Speaking of which, the new patch is now live in Mass Effect: Andromeda, updating BioWare's sci-fi game to version 1.06. This page has the complete patch notes in English and links to them in other languages. Since the update carries significant multiplayer combat balance changes, they also run through these in a separate post. Here's the overview from that:

We’ve received a lot of community feedback about balance issues in multiplayer. We have improved the overall experience based on that feedback and our own testing.

Powers and weapons were underperforming at higher difficulties—particularly power combos and assault rifles. As a result, players relied heavily on the Vanquisher sniper rifle and melee-focused classes.

We found current damage levels significantly slowed the pace of games on Gold and Silver difficulties. To fix this, we started to overhaul the balance in multiplayer. Today’s changes are the first step in that process.

