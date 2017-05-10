PAYDAY VR Announced

|
Starbreeze's promised announcement from their StarStream is PAYDAY VR, a virtual reality version of their heist sequel that will be available to all PAYDAY 2 owners. This trailer offers a look at what this is like (thanks Devicer), showing that it will be possible to form a crew combining players using HMDs and regular monitors. Word is: "PAYDAY is coming to VR - so now you can become a true heister and immerse yourself as a fully fledged bank robber." They say to expect the beta to start later this year.
