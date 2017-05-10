PC VANQUISH This Month

|
SEGA announces VANQUISH is coming to Windows on May 25th via Steam, offering a port of this sci-fi shooter they say benefits from "SEGA's renowned best practice conversion treatment." They provide a look at what this means in this trailer featuring in-game footage. They are also throwing a couple of incentives, saying everyone who pre-purchases the game will get a free upgrade to a deluxe edition, and that there's also a 25% pre-purchase discount for owners of Bayonetta. Here's word:
