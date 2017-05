PC VANQUISH This Month

Pre-order VANQUISH on Steam to receive the Digital Deluxe Edition which includes a 5 track soundtrack sampler, character and enemy avatars, art book and exclusive wallpapers. Fans who already own Bayonetta on Steam or purchase it before May 25th 2017, will automatically get 25% off when they pre-order VANQUISH. However, players only have until the 25th of May, 2017, to secure the Digital Deluxe Edition via pre-ordering before it reverts to the Standard Edition.



Directed by Shinji Mikami, the creator of the Resident Evil™ series, VANQUISH is a sci-fi shooter of epic proportion. Take control of DARPA operative Sam Gideon, who has been assigned a mission to battle legions of future-tech enemies using a vast arsenal of weapons. VANQUISH boasts fluid and frenetic combat, spectacular melee moves, and intense speed, wrapped in a gripping story. VANQUISH is the latest best practice conversion from SEGA, and features a host of PC optimized options, including an unlocked framerate, 4k resolution support, extensive graphics options and full keyboard and mouse support.

