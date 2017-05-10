Capcom Fighters Network Beta Weekend

|
CapCom Unity announces a second beta weekend for the Capcom Fighters Network (CFN) for Street Fighter V. This will take place on both PC and PlayStation 4 and cross-platform play is one of the things they will be testing. This post from a couple of weeks ago outlines all the changes this will involve, including improved loading times and a matchmaking update that now includes rage quit penalties. It will also provide the first chance to play as the game's Ed, the game's newest fighter. Here's the plan:
