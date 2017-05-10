 
Quake Champions Visor Trailer

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Bethesda.net now offers a new Visor Champion Trailer, showing off the abilities of another of the combatants coming to Quake Champions, id's upcoming shooter. They note that he is one of the champions players will be able to try during the open tech test that gets underway Friday. Visor returns from Quake III Arena, and his kit harkens back to the day, as Visor's active ability is basically a wall hack, while his passive ability is a speed boost from old-fashioned strafe jumping. Here's how they are described:

ACTIVE ABILITY – PIERCING SIGHT
Using his Piercing Sight active ability, Visor can temporarily see through all matter, allowing him to keep tabs on any opponents who may be trying to get the drop on him. He can even use his Sight to track Nyx after she has activated Ghost Walk. Good luck trying to sneak up on a man who can see through walls.

PASSIVE ABILITY – GRASSHOPPER
Visor may be cocky about his skills, but he certainly has the speed to back up his claims. He can even keep up with the fast-talking (and faster moving) Anarki. Thanks to his Grasshopper passive ability, Visor can continually gain speed when strafe-jumping, with no cap on just how fast he can go. If you’ve got the skill, you’ll be able to keep up with anyone. Paired with Piercing Sight, Visor is a handful in Deathmatch and the perfect choice to bring along for a Duel.

