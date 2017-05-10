Quake Champions Visor Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Bethesda.net now offers a new Visor Champion Trailer, showing off the abilities of another of the combatants coming to Quake Champions, id's upcoming shooter. They note that he is one of the champions players will be able to try during the open tech test that gets underway Friday. Visor returns from Quake III Arena, and his kit harkens back to the day, as Visor's active ability is basically a wall hack, while his passive ability is a speed boost from old-fashioned strafe jumping. Here's how they are described:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 May 2017, 00:14.
Chatbear Announcements.