Quake Champions Visor Trailer

ACTIVE ABILITY – PIERCING SIGHT

Using his Piercing Sight active ability, Visor can temporarily see through all matter, allowing him to keep tabs on any opponents who may be trying to get the drop on him. He can even use his Sight to track Nyx after she has activated Ghost Walk. Good luck trying to sneak up on a man who can see through walls.



PASSIVE ABILITY – GRASSHOPPER

Visor may be cocky about his skills, but he certainly has the speed to back up his claims. He can even keep up with the fast-talking (and faster moving) Anarki. Thanks to his Grasshopper passive ability, Visor can continually gain speed when strafe-jumping, with no cap on just how fast he can go. If you’ve got the skill, you’ll be able to keep up with anyone. Paired with Piercing Sight, Visor is a handful in Deathmatch and the perfect choice to bring along for a Duel.