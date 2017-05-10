NY Times on Star Citizen

|
An article in the New York Times takes a look at Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium's upcoming space flight game. The article is titled "Video Game Raised $148 Million From Fans. Now It’s Raising Concerns," but it's not really as critical as that implies. The concern they raise refers to crowd-funded games that ended up disappointing backers, citing Mighty No. 9 and Clang. But their discussion of the game's extraordinary funding success expanding the project's scope uses only positive perspectives, in spite the concerns of some backers and observers that things have gone off the rails. They quote developer Chris Roberts and three mostly satisfied backers, one of whom has sunk $15,000 into the game. Here's the back-and-forth on that:
