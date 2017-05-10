 
NY Times on Star Citizen

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - 11 Comments

An article in the New York Times takes a look at Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium's upcoming space flight game. The article is titled "Video Game Raised $148 Million From Fans. Now It’s Raising Concerns," but it's not really as critical as that implies. The concern they raise refers to crowd-funded games that ended up disappointing backers, citing Mighty No. 9 and Clang. But their discussion of the game's extraordinary funding success expanding the project's scope uses only positive perspectives, in spite the concerns of some backers and observers that things have gone off the rails. They quote developer Chris Roberts and three mostly satisfied backers, one of whom has sunk $15,000 into the game. Here's the back-and-forth on that:

For Matthew Slattery, 18, a Star Citizen backer from South Australia, the idea of being able to play the game while it was still in development was a big draw. He has pledged about $100 to date.

“Getting to learn the process of game development, communicate with the developers and ask questions directly to the best in the field is a very rare opportunity,” Mr. Slattery said.

Clifford Zernicek, a 36-year-old designer from Houston, has pledged more than $15,000 to Star Citizen. He said he liked that the development of the game “isn’t behind closed doors, like normal publishers.”

For now, both donors are willing to wait for Star Citizen — even though its initial release of 2014 was pushed back to 2016, and has been pushed back again. It now has no set release date.

Even so, gamers know Mr. Roberts is adding more features to the game. Mr. Roberts said he was investing in film-level graphics for Star Citizen, as well as building an ever-increasing universe with multiple solar systems and planets for players to explore — all rendered in elaborate detail.

“Of course I have reservations about whether or not Cloud Imperium Games can meet their goals,” said Mr. Kearns, the web designer in Chicago. But he added that “after a few updates and patches, I considered my pledge money well spent and anything else that came from the game was a bonus."

