 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Absolver in August; New Trailer

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Absolver, offers a combat overview of this upcoming melee combat game from developer Sloclap and publisher Devolver Digital. They also specify a release date, saying to expect this on PC and PS4 on August 29th. Here's more:

Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Prospects will choose a combat style, each with their own special abilities, and assemble their own custom Combat Deck to create a personal fighting system in intense, real-time combat. Choose to wander the land alone, with friends, or find a mentor to spar and learn from to become a more polished warrior.

Absolver's new trailer dives deep into these details, giving players a good look at each unique fighting method and the abilities they serve. At the beginning of your journey, players choose one of three combat styles, but others exist in the world of Adal waiting to be discovered. Each of the three initial combat styles come with special abilities and improves special character attributes depending on player style:

  • Kahlt Method – Absorb hits without being stunned or pushed back, and regain lost health with every successful counter attack.
  • Forsaken – Balanced and powerful, prospects can parry enemy attacks and briefly stun opponents.
  • Windfall – Greater dexterity and will, prospects can avoid enemy attacks leaving them open to a powerful counter attack.

The trailer also outlines the Combat Deck. The Combat Deck is the inventory of attacks that players can use while fighting. Your deck is made up of four stances, and in each stance different attacks are available. Players can choose attacks and stances to create their own unique fighting style; it's fully customizable and you can change your stance on the fly to keep your opponents on their toes.

In combat, players are also able to unlock new attacks, or you can take on a mentor and learn their ways – relationships are as important as they allow you to acquire more skill and knowledge.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect Series on Hold?
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
PAYDAY VR Announced
PC VANQUISH This Month
Capcom Fighters Network Beta Weekend
Quake Champions Visor Trailer
NY Times on Star Citizen
Absolver in August; New Trailer
RIFT Expansion Renamed; Offered for Free
The Steam 360 Video Player Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.