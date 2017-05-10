Absolver in August; New Trailer

Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Prospects will choose a combat style, each with their own special abilities, and assemble their own custom Combat Deck to create a personal fighting system in intense, real-time combat. Choose to wander the land alone, with friends, or find a mentor to spar and learn from to become a more polished warrior.



Absolver's new trailer dives deep into these details, giving players a good look at each unique fighting method and the abilities they serve. At the beginning of your journey, players choose one of three combat styles, but others exist in the world of Adal waiting to be discovered. Each of the three initial combat styles come with special abilities and improves special character attributes depending on player style:

Kahlt Method – Absorb hits without being stunned or pushed back, and regain lost health with every successful counter attack.

Forsaken – Balanced and powerful, prospects can parry enemy attacks and briefly stun opponents.

Windfall – Greater dexterity and will, prospects can avoid enemy attacks leaving them open to a powerful counter attack.

The trailer also outlines the Combat Deck. The Combat Deck is the inventory of attacks that players can use while fighting. Your deck is made up of four stances, and in each stance different attacks are available. Players can choose attacks and stances to create their own unique fighting style; it's fully customizable and you can change your stance on the fly to keep your opponents on their toes.



In combat, players are also able to unlock new attacks, or you can take on a mentor and learn their ways – relationships are as important as they allow you to acquire more skill and knowledge.