Absolver in August; New Trailer

A new trailer from
Absolver, offers a combat overview of this upcoming melee combat game from
developer Sloclap and publisher Devolver Digital. They also specify a release
date, saying to expect this on PC and PS4 on August 29th. Here's more:
Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a
sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants
fighting to maintain stability in the world. Prospects will choose a combat
style, each with their own special abilities, and assemble their own custom
Combat Deck to create a personal fighting system in intense, real-time combat.
Choose to wander the land alone, with friends, or find a mentor to spar and
learn from to become a more polished warrior.
Absolver's new trailer dives deep into these details, giving players a good look
at each unique fighting method and the abilities they serve. At the beginning of
your journey, players choose one of three combat styles, but others exist in the
world of Adal waiting to be discovered. Each of the three initial combat styles
come with special abilities and improves special character attributes depending
on player style:
Kahlt Method – Absorb hits without being
stunned or pushed back, and regain lost health with every successful counter
attack.
Forsaken – Balanced and powerful, prospects
can parry enemy attacks and briefly stun opponents.
Windfall – Greater dexterity and will,
prospects can avoid enemy attacks leaving them open to a powerful counter
attack.
The trailer also outlines the Combat Deck. The Combat Deck is the inventory
of attacks that players can use while fighting. Your deck is made up of four
stances, and in each stance different attacks are available. Players can choose
attacks and stances to create their own unique fighting style; it's fully
customizable and you can change your stance on the fly to keep your opponents on
their toes.
In combat, players are also able to unlock new attacks, or you can take on a
mentor and learn their ways – relationships are as important as they allow you
to acquire more skill and knowledge.