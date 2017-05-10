 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

RIFT Expansion Renamed; Offered for Free

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Trion Worlds announces they've renamed the latest expansion for RIFT, their fantasy MMORPG. This was previously called Starfall Prophecy but it is now Prophecy of Ahnket. They explain that this is to avoid confusion for a charity called the Starfall Education Foundation. They also announce that although this is a premium add-on, they are giving it away for free to all players who log into their accounts over the next few days. Here's word:

Beginning today, RIFT’s latest premium expansion (earlier called Starfall Prophecy) becomes Prophecy of Ahnket.

As part of a special limited-time promotion, players who log into RIFT between May 10 and May 14 will permanently receive the Prophecy of Ahnket premium expansion for free. In addition, all players who log in during this period will also receive a free “Prophecy of Ahnket Cache” that contains in-game rewards and items, including Individual Reward Charges for the expansion’s new Looking for Raid system. After this promotional weekend, Prophecy of Ahnket will be available to purchase for $19.99.

Three items originally obtainable by purchasing the Deluxe Edition – the Ethereal Drake Mount, Asha Catari’s Raiment, and the Ring of Ahnket Portrait Frame – can now be acquired by purchasing the “Celestial Adventurer's Pack.” The level 65 boost, originally obtainable by purchasing either the Deluxe or Standard Editions, can now be purchased directly from the RIFT store for 6000 Credits.

Shortly after announcing the new expansion as “Starfall Prophecy,” Trion Worlds became acquainted with the Starfall Education Foundation, a public charity aimed at providing children with educational resources at little or no cost through audiovisual interactivity. Out of respect for the foundation's history and efforts, Trion has changed the name of the new RIFT expansion to Prophecy of Ahnket.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Mass Effect Series on Hold?
Mass Effect: Andromeda Patched
PAYDAY VR Announced
PC VANQUISH This Month
Capcom Fighters Network Beta Weekend
Quake Champions Visor Trailer
NY Times on Star Citizen
Absolver in August; New Trailer
RIFT Expansion Renamed; Offered for Free
The Steam 360 Video Player Beta
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.