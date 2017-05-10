RIFT Expansion Renamed; Offered for Free

Trion Worlds announces they've renamed the latest expansion for
RIFT
, their fantasy
MMORPG. This was previously called Starfall Prophecy
but it is now
Prophecy of Ahnket
. They
explain that this is to avoid confusion for a charity called the
Starfall Education Foundation
. They also
announce that although this is a premium add-on, they are giving it away for
free to all players who log into their accounts over the next few days. Here's
word:
Beginning today, RIFT’s latest premium expansion (earlier called
Starfall Prophecy) becomes Prophecy of Ahnket.
As part of a special limited-time promotion, players who log into RIFT between
May 10 and May 14 will permanently receive the Prophecy of Ahnket premium
expansion for free. In addition, all players who log in during this period will
also receive a free “Prophecy of Ahnket Cache” that contains in-game rewards and
items, including Individual Reward Charges for the expansion’s new Looking for
Raid system. After this promotional weekend, Prophecy of Ahnket will be
available to purchase for $19.99.
Three items originally obtainable by purchasing the Deluxe Edition – the
Ethereal Drake Mount, Asha Catari’s Raiment, and the Ring of Ahnket Portrait
Frame – can now be acquired by purchasing the “Celestial Adventurer's Pack.” The
level 65 boost, originally obtainable by purchasing either the Deluxe or
Standard Editions, can now be purchased directly from the RIFT store for 6000
Credits.
Shortly after announcing the new expansion as “Starfall Prophecy,” Trion Worlds
became acquainted with the Starfall Education Foundation, a public charity aimed
at providing children with educational resources at little or no cost through
audiovisual interactivity. Out of respect for the foundation's history and
efforts, Trion has changed the name of the new RIFT expansion to Prophecy of
Ahnket.