The Steam 360 Video Player Beta

[May 10, 2017, 8:22 pm ET]

Steam News announces that The Steam 360 Video Player is now in beta, offering VR playback. Word is:

The Steam 360 Video Player, which allows for instant playback of VR movies and other linear VR shorts and shows, is now available in beta.

The Steam 360 Video player leverages the Pixvana SPIN Studio technology to enable adaptive streaming in Steam VR, eliminating the need to launch a separate application for playback of linear VR content.

