New BioWare IP Delayed

BioWare began teasing a new IP almost three years ago , but they've remained pretty mum about that since. GameInformer says during today's earnings conference call, EA said this game featuring a "disruptive new social design" is being pushed back to FY19. Since today marks the end of their fiscal year 2017, it seems the earliest we can expect this is a year from now. They call this a delay, saying the game was originally due in FY2018.