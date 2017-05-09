New BioWare IP Delayed

|
BioWare began teasing a new IP almost three years ago, but they've remained pretty mum about that since. GameInformer says during today's earnings conference call, EA said this game featuring a "disruptive new social design" is being pushed back to FY19. Since today marks the end of their fiscal year 2017, it seems the earliest we can expect this is a year from now. They call this a delay, saying the game was originally due in FY2018.
