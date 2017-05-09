 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

EA Financials Reveal 19 Million BF1 Players

[May 09, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Electronic Arts Reports Q4 FY17 and Full Year FY17 Financial Results. "We generated record net sales and operating cash flow in fiscal 2017, driven by our ongoing transition to digital as well as our increasing success with live services," explains Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen. "Our long-term vision, to leverage deep player engagement to drive growth and profitability, is enabling us to execute on our near-term financial goals to increase revenue, earnings and cash generation." They highlight some details from the report, including word that Battlefield 1 has more than 19 million players:

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics:

  • Digital net sales* of $3.034 billion for fiscal 2017; this represents 61% of total net sales, up 20% year-over-year.
  • EA was the #1 publisher on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One consoles in the Western World for fiscal 2017, based on available sources and EA estimates.
  • Through the end of FY17, Battlefield™ 1 had more than 19 million players joining the game, a 50% increase over Battlefield 4™ in the comparable period.
  • More than 21 million players have joined FIFA 17 to date including more than 12 million players that have engaged in our new story mode “The Journey”.
  • FIFA Ultimate Team™ had 13% more players year-over-year through the end of Q4.
  • In Q4, average gameplay time per player in STAR WARS™: Galaxy of Heroes reached a new record high of 162 minutes per day.
  • Monthly active users in Q4 for The Sims™ 4 increased 33% year-over-year.

* Net sales is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics:
All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter was $407 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year was a record $1.383 billion.
  • In Q4, EA repurchased 1.5 million shares for $125 million.
  • In fiscal 2017, EA repurchased 6.5 million shares for $508 million.
  • EA announced a new $1.2 billion, two-year stock repurchase program.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA Financials Reveal 19 Million BF1 Players
Assassin's Creed Origins Revealed via Leak?
New BioWare IP Delayed
Gearbox Tabs SMU Guildhall Team for VR Project
TrackMania 2: Lagoon This Month
STRAFE Released
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Game Master Mode
NBA Playgrounds Tips Off
Ancestors Announced
Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey Trailer
Raiders of the Broken Planet Closed Beta This Weekend
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.