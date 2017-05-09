EA Financials Reveal 19 Million BF1 Players

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics:

Digital net sales* of $3.034 billion for fiscal 2017; this represents 61% of total net sales, up 20% year-over-year.

EA was the #1 publisher on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One consoles in the Western World for fiscal 2017, based on available sources and EA estimates.

Through the end of FY17, Battlefield™ 1 had more than 19 million players joining the game, a 50% increase over Battlefield 4™ in the comparable period.

More than 21 million players have joined FIFA 17 to date including more than 12 million players that have engaged in our new story mode “The Journey”.

FIFA Ultimate Team™ had 13% more players year-over-year through the end of Q4.

In Q4, average gameplay time per player in STAR WARS™: Galaxy of Heroes reached a new record high of 162 minutes per day.

Monthly active users in Q4 for The Sims™ 4 increased 33% year-over-year.

* Net sales is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period.



Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics:

All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.