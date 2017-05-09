 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Assassin's Creed Origins Revealed via Leak?

[May 09, 2017, 8:38 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Eurogamer reports that "sources" confirm for them that a recent report on WWG.com is accurate in saying Assassin's Creed Origins is the next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, as the title implies, offering a prequel to the assassination series. A screenshot seems to confirm other indications that the next AC game will be set in ancient Egypt, and Eurogamer says it's genuine, though their attribution is just "three separate Eurogamer sources" with no further context.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA Financials Reveal 19 Million BF1 Players
Assassin's Creed Origins Revealed via Leak?
New BioWare IP Delayed
Gearbox Tabs SMU Guildhall Team for VR Project
TrackMania 2: Lagoon This Month
STRAFE Released
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Game Master Mode
NBA Playgrounds Tips Off
Ancestors Announced
Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey Trailer
Raiders of the Broken Planet Closed Beta This Weekend
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.