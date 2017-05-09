Assassin's Creed Origins Revealed via Leak?

|
Eurogamer reports that "sources" confirm for them that a recent report on WWG.com is accurate in saying Assassin's Creed Origins is the next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, as the title implies, offering a prequel to the assassination series. A screenshot seems to confirm other indications that the next AC game will be set in ancient Egypt, and Eurogamer says it's genuine, though their attribution is just "three separate Eurogamer sources" with no further context.
