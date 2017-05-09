Gearbox Tabs SMU Guildhall Team for VR Project

We at Gearbox Software are excited to announce that we’ve recruited 16 graduates from Southern Methodist University’s Guildhall program to research and develop a unique VR project!



Formed in 2003, SMU Guildhall has the distinction of being the premiere graduate program for Game Design, and we’re thrilled to have some of its most innovative minds joining our team!



For more information on this partnership, please refer to SMU’s official statement.