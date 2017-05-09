TrackMania 2: Lagoon This Month

Trackmania2 Lagoon is speeding onto PC May 23, bringing a new 65-track solo campaign amid soaring tropical tracks, as well as six multiplayer game modes and the ability to create new tracks and events in its tropical setting. That’s not the only big news for Trackmania fans, either: A new update launches for the Maniaplanet platform today, adding robust features and enhancements that include new tools for creating single-player campaigns, and a mesh modeler for designing new 3D objects.



The Maniaplanet 4 update adds a number of under-the-hood improvements to boost game performance, as well as free access to a new channel system for discovering user-generated content and connecting with other players. Players will also notice key differences in their games; in addition to new textures and features, the Chase team mode is now available in all Trackmania2 titles, while Shootmania Storm players get new weapons, vehicles, and a new Warlords game mode.



Trackmania2 Lagoon boasts high-speed runs through rollercoaster-like tracks on the tropical island of Lagoon, and you’ll be able to challenge other players in Time Attack, Round, Team, Cup, Laps, and Chase events. Trackmania2 Lagoon will be available on Steam, Uplay, and Maniaplanet on May 23.