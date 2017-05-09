TrackMania 2: Lagoon This Month

|
|
UbiBlog announces TrackMania 2: Lagoon is coming on May 23rd, saying this expansion will add a 65-track solo campaign, six multiplayer tracks, and new track-creation options. They also announce an update went out today for Maniaplanet with more enhanced support for creators. Here's a trailer that's viewable in some territories (but none that rhyme with unsighted dates) and here's word:
