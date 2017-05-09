 
STRAFE Released

[May 09, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Devolver Digital announces the release of STRAFE, the new first-person shooter that takes its cues from the classics of the genre from the 1990s. This is available for Windows, OS X, and PlayStation 4, and they've set up this page to for purchases. They also offer the STRAFE - Official Movie Trailer #1 to celebrate the game's adopted heritage. Here's the news:

Independent developer Pixel Titans and anachronistic game label Devolver Digital are thrilled to announce that STRAFE®, the much anticipated megahit video game from 1996, is available now on PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4 [http://strafe.devolverdigital.com].

As a Scrapper on an impossibly dangerous mission at the edge of the galaxy, you only have one life to navigate all the nightmarish terrains of STRAFE®. When you die, nothing will ever be the same again. STRAFE® is a roguelike first-person shooter pushing the limits of computer-generated photorealism and hardcore sci-fi action into unimaginable territory. With virtually no load times and infinite replayability, just choose your gun and be instantly blown away by face melting speed, endlessly challenging levels, and the upcoming modes like MURDERZONE, SPEEDZONE, and STRAFEZONE.

“STRAFE® changes everything you've ever known or will know about STRAFE®,” said Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker. “It’s the next generation of the last generation and we’re not all that sure gamers will be able to handle that sort of power.”

