Divinity: Original Sin 2 Game Master Mode

A new Kickstarter update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 announces details of a Game Master mode that will be part of Larian Studios' upcoming RPG sequel. This final stretch goal will allow players to roll the dice on an old-school, tabletop-style experience. This includes a new video along with details on how this will work. Here's a bit:
