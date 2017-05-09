 
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Game Master Mode

[May 09, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Kickstarter update for Divinity: Original Sin 2 announces details of a Game Master mode that will be part of Larian Studios' upcoming RPG sequel. This final stretch goal will allow players to roll the dice on an old-school, tabletop-style experience. This includes a new video along with details on how this will work. Here's a bit:

With Game Master Mode, we set out to create something that bridges the freedom of tabletop role-playing, and the interactivity and visual presentation of a computer RPG.

We built Game Master Mode to be as flexible as possible, so you can adapt to your friends on the fly and create a truly reactive world. Do your players want to burn down an NPC’s home? Make a pact with, rather than kill, the demonic boss? Perhaps they want to parlay with the pack of rabid wolves using pet pal? Even if you haven’t planned for it, you can adapt quickly to their choices and still deliver a story that feels real.

Whether you’re new to tabletop role-playing or an experienced GM, we’ve worked hard to make sure this is easy to pick up and intuitive to use. We also have prepared campaigns so you can jump straight in, working with a preexisting world to get a feel for the tool or, of course, you can create your own.

