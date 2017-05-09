 
NBA Playgrounds Tips Off

[May 09, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Saber Interactive announces the release of NBA Playgrounds, their arcade basketball game for Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch. Here's a trailer showing off some high-flying, big-headed slam dunks, and here's word on the game:

Independent developer Saber Interactive has launched the arcade-style basketball game NBA Playgrounds for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and Windows PC (Steam) as a digital-only release for $19.99.

For the first time in years, there's a newcomer to the 2-on-2 basketball scene. NBA Playgrounds sports all 30 NBA teams and a deep roster of current and retired NBA players that you can level up over time, including Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Magic Johnson. Show your flair with over-the-top moves and all sorts of show-stopping dunks. Play two-player offline co-op, two-player online* competitive, four-player offline team matches, or just go solo. NBA Playgrounds also supports single-player and local co-op tournament play, with online tournaments coming in a future free update.

NBA Playgrounds features power-ups, collectible cards, special techniques, a killer hip-hop soundtrack, and a lottery pick system that rewards great play. Arcade basketball legend Ian Eagle of NBA Jam fame returns for NBA Playgrounds, delivering the same one-of-a-kind bombastic announcements fans loved in arcades past. E.J. "The Mayor" Johnson, the voice of Rucker Park, also provides color commentary.

