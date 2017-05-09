Ancestors Announced

1C Company announces Ancestors, a squad-based RTS game in development at
Destructive Creations, the folks behind the controversial shoot-em-up Hatred.
They say they plan to set a release date for the game at
gamescom in
August. You can tale a look at the concept in the cinematic
announcement trailer,
and keep tabs on the project on the
Ancestors Website. Here
are some details:
Take command of your army as you storm through medieval
Europe in an extensive series of campaigns. Choosing one of the four available
nations – Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, Slav – you will be tasked with more than
just conquering, raiding and pillaging enemy camps, villages and towns. Only by
utilizing the full range of available tactical options, taking strategic
advantage of the environment, and managing your temporary bases and settlements,
will you emerge victorious.
Ancestors is a historically accurate real-time strategy game influenced by
historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and
base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields,
all rendered in great detail thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 tech. Experience
medieval bloodshed like never before, thanks to the cinematic action camera that
puts you right in the middle of the battle at the press of a button.
Features
4 playable nations in an extensive single player
campaign inspired by historical events
Advanced tactical options combining the use of
terrain, experience and morale
Cinematic battle camera view puts you right in the
center of the action
Outstanding visual fidelity powered by Unreal
Engine 4
Intense multiplayer battles
Streamlined resource management and village
construction