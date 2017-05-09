 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Ancestors Announced

[May 09, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

1C Company announces Ancestors, a squad-based RTS game in development at Destructive Creations, the folks behind the controversial shoot-em-up Hatred. They say they plan to set a release date for the game at gamescom in August. You can tale a look at the concept in the cinematic announcement trailer, and keep tabs on the project on the Ancestors Website. Here are some details:

Take command of your army as you storm through medieval Europe in an extensive series of campaigns. Choosing one of the four available nations – Viking, Anglo-Saxon, German, Slav – you will be tasked with more than just conquering, raiding and pillaging enemy camps, villages and towns. Only by utilizing the full range of available tactical options, taking strategic advantage of the environment, and managing your temporary bases and settlements, will you emerge victorious.

Ancestors is a historically accurate real-time strategy game influenced by historical events in the Middle Ages. The game combines resource management and base building with large-scale, squad-based battles across vast battlefields, all rendered in great detail thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 tech. Experience medieval bloodshed like never before, thanks to the cinematic action camera that puts you right in the middle of the battle at the press of a button.

Features

  • 4 playable nations in an extensive single player campaign inspired by historical events
  • Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience and morale
  • Cinematic battle camera view puts you right in the center of the action
  • Outstanding visual fidelity powered by Unreal Engine 4
  • Intense multiplayer battles
  • Streamlined resource management and village construction

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
EA Financials Reveal 19 Million BF1 Players
Assassin's Creed Origins Revealed via Leak?
New BioWare IP Delayed
Gearbox Tabs SMU Guildhall Team for VR Project
TrackMania 2: Lagoon This Month
STRAFE Released
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Game Master Mode
NBA Playgrounds Tips Off
Ancestors Announced
Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey Trailer
Raiders of the Broken Planet Closed Beta This Weekend
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.