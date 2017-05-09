 
Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey Trailer

[May 09, 2017, 8:37 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The announcement above of Ancestors served as a reminder of Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey, an action/adventure announced a couple of years ago by Patrice Desilets' new studio. The two games seem unrelated, as we found a new trailer on the Panache Digital Games website that was released about three weeks ago at Reboot Develop 2017. Here's the description:

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a third person action-adventure survival game.
The player will relive the early story of mankind with a documentary twist. Humanity is one idea away from evolution or extinction...

Stay tuned much more to come in 2017!

