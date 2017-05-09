Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey Trailer

|
The announcement above of Ancestors served as a reminder of Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey, an action/adventure announced a couple of years ago by Patrice Desilets' new studio. The two games seem unrelated, as we found a new trailer on the Panache Digital Games website that was released about three weeks ago at Reboot Develop 2017. Here's the description:
