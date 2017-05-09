Raiders of the Broken Planet Closed Beta This Weekend

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
MercurySteam offers details on Raiders of the Broken Planet and outlining plans for closed beta testing of this pulp sci-fi adventure. They say three additional campaigns will follow the game's launch later this year for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. They also announce that you can sign up for the beta on the MercurySteam website, and that a closed beta test will run on May 13th and May 14th for all three platforms. Also, a new #4Dividedby1 trailer offers a look at the game's asymmetric online co-op gameplay. Here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 May 2017, 21:53.
Chatbear Announcements.