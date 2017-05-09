 
Raiders of the Broken Planet Closed Beta This Weekend

[May 09, 2017, 8:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

MercurySteam offers details on Raiders of the Broken Planet and outlining plans for closed beta testing of this pulp sci-fi adventure. They say three additional campaigns will follow the game's launch later this year for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. They also announce that you can sign up for the beta on the MercurySteam website, and that a closed beta test will run on May 13th and May 14th for all three platforms. Also, a new #4Dividedby1 trailer offers a look at the game's asymmetric online co-op gameplay. Here's word on the game:

After discovering interstellar travel through one of Saturn’s moons, humanity reach a new world, a Broken Planet on the far side of the universe. The humans, stranded on this planet, are now at war with each other and its indigenous population over control of its incredible power source, Aleph. Rising up to protect his people and his homeworld, Harec has rallied together a band of mercenaries and outlaws known as The Raiders. But will The Raiders protect the planet, or do they have ulterior motives for joining this war?

In Raiders of the Broken Planet, become a Raider and join the battle both on and offline in awesome 3rd person Brawler-Shooter gameplay. Customise your character’s combat style in unique ways with special collectible cards. Use Aleph to your advantage, to power special abilities, but manage it properly or you will give away your position on the battlefield!

In multiplayer, Raiders of the Broken Planet sets itself apart with its innovative Antagonist system. Choose to play as part of a four-person Raider team or choose to become the Antagonist and play against the Raiders team on your own with the help of an army of AI controlled soldiers at your disposal. It’s high risk, but comes with special bragging rights. After all, war is business, and business is booming.

