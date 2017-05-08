Quake Champions Open Tech Test Friday

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Bethesda.net announces a large scale tech test (which they are not calling an open beta) for Quake Champions will run from May 12th through May 21st, allowing everyone access to id Software's upcoming first person shooter. This will coincide with an end to the NDA for testers, so hands-on previews of the game will start appearing at that time as well. Finally, they will also debut a new Sacrifice Mode. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 May 2017, 00:33.
Chatbear Announcements.