Quake Champions Open Tech Test Friday

Big things are just around the corner for Quake Champions. In just a few days, there will be a brand-new mode and an exciting Large-Scale Tech Test where you’ll be able to test your skills against more players than ever before.



LARGE-SCALE TECH TEST

Haven’t been able to get into the Closed Beta? You’re in luck! From May 12 through May 21, there will be a Large-Scale Tech Test where everyone who wants to play Quake Champions will be able to. No wondering if you’re going to get a code – you’ll get it right away! Unlike the previous weekends-only structure, the game will remain live 24/7 during the Tech Test. Test out all the currently available Champions and maps for 9 days straight and let us know what you think in the Quake Champions forums.



When the Tech Test goes live on May 12, the player NDA will officially drop, meaning you’ll be able to stream, capture, share and discuss the game publicly! We can’t wait to see you all show off your skills online.



SACRIFICE MODE

During the upcoming Tech Test, you’ll also be able to try out an all-new 4v4, team-based competitive mode: Sacrifice. Pick your teams and Champions wisely and work together to dominate the Arena in this new mode.