 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

D.Va on Heroes of the Storm PTR; New Trailer

[May 08, 2017, 9:13 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard now offers a new profile video for D.Va, the Overwatch tank that's the next character to join Heroes of the Storm. The clip gives her history, shows off her abilities, and offers an even more detailed discussion of optimal D.Va strategies and counters. And she is already available to play, and these PTR patch notes outline D.Va's addition to the playable test realm for the MOBA. There are also a number of other changes, including a complete Alarak and Tyrande reworks.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Open Tech Test Friday
D.Va on Heroes of the Storm PTR; New Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Plans
Deadhold Trailer
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
MXGP3 Customization Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
NBA 2K18 Shaq Attack
Truck Simulators Getting Bigger Rigs
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Op Ed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.