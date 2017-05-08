|
Blizzard now offers a new profile video for D.Va, the Overwatch tank that's the next character to join Heroes of the Storm. The clip gives her history, shows off her abilities, and offers an even more detailed discussion of optimal D.Va strategies and counters. And she is already available to play, and these PTR patch notes outline D.Va's addition to the playable test realm for the MOBA. There are also a number of other changes, including a complete Alarak and Tyrande reworks.
