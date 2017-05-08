Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Plans

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is an unparalleled Call of Duty Zombies collection, taking players through the beginnings of the original saga in true HD. It features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep storylines that made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.



The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:

>From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)

From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)

>From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

8 Days of the Undead:

To celebrate launch day on May 16, Activision and Treyarch will kick off the “8 Days of the Undead,” during which players of Black Ops III on all platforms and players of Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles on PS4 will be able to earn double XP rewards, engage in community challenges, and receive a host of free exclusive content including a Zombies calling card, weapon camo, new Gobble Gums and a PS4 theme.



Bonus Content:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles* is a digital offering available at a suggested retail price of $29.99, and comes with the following bonus content with purchase:

20 Vials of Liquid Divinium

2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums

Exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo

Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Dynamic System Theme for PlayStation 4 (exclusive pre-order incentive), featuring artwork by renowned artist

*Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is a content expansion for Call of Duty: Black Ops III which is sold separately and is required to play this downloadable content pack. Internet Connection Required. For more information, please visit https://support.activision.com/zombieschronicles.