Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Plans

Activision announcesCall of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, a new
Black Ops III DLC pack with undead content from previous games remastered for more modern systems. This is coming first to the PlayStation 4
edition of the next week, and other systems after that (this usually means 30
days). Word is: "Included Eight of the most beloved Zombies maps from previous
Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, including World at War, Black Ops and
Black Ops II. The maps have been completely remastered from the ground-up,
delivering many of the classic, thrilling Zombies origins storylines with
stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay, all updated for today’s
generation of consoles. A new story trailer
accompanies the news, and
this FAQ attempts to anticipate any questions this may raise. Here are some details:
Call of Duty: Black Ops
III Zombies Chronicles is an unparalleled Call of Duty Zombies collection,
taking players through the beginnings of the original saga in true HD. It
features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as
the deep storylines that made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant
current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and
environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets
players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III
that wasn’t featured in the original maps.
The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:
>From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der
Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa
(Jungle Swamp)
From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten
(Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic
Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)
>From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI
France)
8 Days of the Undead:
To celebrate launch day on May 16, Activision and Treyarch will kick off the “8
Days of the Undead,” during which players of Black Ops III on all platforms and
players of Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles on PS4 will be able to earn double
XP rewards, engage in community challenges, and receive a host of free exclusive
content including a Zombies calling card, weapon camo, new Gobble Gums and a PS4
theme.
Bonus Content:
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles* is a digital offering available
at a suggested retail price of $29.99, and comes with the following bonus
content with purchase:
20 Vials of Liquid Divinium
2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums
Exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo
Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Dynamic System
Theme for PlayStation 4 (exclusive pre-order incentive), featuring artwork
by renowned artist
*Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is a content expansion for
Call of Duty: Black Ops III which is sold separately and is required to play
this downloadable content pack. Internet Connection Required. For more
information, please visit
https://support.activision.com/zombieschronicles.