 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Plans

[May 08, 2017, 9:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, a new Black Ops III DLC pack with undead content from previous games remastered for more modern systems. This is coming first to the PlayStation 4 edition of the next week, and other systems after that (this usually means 30 days). Word is: "Included Eight of the most beloved Zombies maps from previous Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, including World at War, Black Ops and Black Ops II. The maps have been completely remastered from the ground-up, delivering many of the classic, thrilling Zombies origins storylines with stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay, all updated for today’s generation of consoles. A new story trailer accompanies the news, and this FAQ attempts to anticipate any questions this may raise. Here are some details:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is an unparalleled Call of Duty Zombies collection, taking players through the beginnings of the original saga in true HD. It features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep storylines that made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.

The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:

  • >From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)
  • From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)
  • >From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

8 Days of the Undead:
To celebrate launch day on May 16, Activision and Treyarch will kick off the “8 Days of the Undead,” during which players of Black Ops III on all platforms and players of Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles on PS4 will be able to earn double XP rewards, engage in community challenges, and receive a host of free exclusive content including a Zombies calling card, weapon camo, new Gobble Gums and a PS4 theme.

Bonus Content:
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles* is a digital offering available at a suggested retail price of $29.99, and comes with the following bonus content with purchase:

  • 20 Vials of Liquid Divinium
  • 2 All-New Whimsical GobbleGums
  • Exclusive Zombies Pack-A-Punch Weapon Camo
  • Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Dynamic System Theme for PlayStation 4 (exclusive pre-order incentive), featuring artwork by renowned artist

*Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles is a content expansion for Call of Duty: Black Ops III which is sold separately and is required to play this downloadable content pack. Internet Connection Required. For more information, please visit https://support.activision.com/zombieschronicles.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Quake Champions Open Tech Test Friday
D.Va on Heroes of the Storm PTR; New Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Plans
Deadhold Trailer
Agents of Mayhem Trailer
MXGP3 Customization Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
NBA 2K18 Shaq Attack
Truck Simulators Getting Bigger Rigs
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Op Ed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.