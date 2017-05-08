Deadhold Trailer

 
[May 08, 2017, 9:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Deadhold shows off this real-time strategy game coming this summer to early access on Steam. The description of the clip contains a description of the game:

Deadhold is a fast action real time strategy game. The gameplay is focused around real-time tactical positioning, unit classes, spell casting, realistic gore, and physics.

Embark on an epic journey through Deadhold’s story driven campaign which supports up to four player coop. Through the campaign, players can specialize their play style as they explore deity spell builds and collect relics of power.

