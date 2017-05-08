 
Agents of Mayhem Trailer

[May 08, 2017, 9:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new Franchise Force  trailer from Agents of Mayhem shows that Operation Mahem is in full effect with a look at this upcoming third-person action game. The clip introduces Hollywood, Hardtack, and Fortune the three members of Franchise Force (there was supposed to be a dramatic music sting there, but we fired the band). The game is expected on August 15th, and in the meantime they also offer new details on "the perfect team":

As the "Face of MAYHEM,” Hollywood thinks of the agency as a franchise which needs to be marketed. With Fortune and Hardtack making up some of the first recruited agents, it only seemed natural the three of them should be the driving “force” behind that “franchise.” Thus Franchise Force was born! Of course, it also helps their combat capabilities complement each other well since Fortune is swift and damaging, Hardtack is tough and deadly at close range, and Hollywood combines both of the previous two traits with precision skill.

With the teleport technology capability of MAYHEM, agents in your squad are able to instantly teleport into and out of combat. This allows on-the-fly swapping of Agents in the field, allowing one to heal while another takes their place, or allowing the best agent for a particular fight or task in your squad of three to replace the currently active one. Squad structure and customization is what it’s all about and with Agents as badass as these, the action is nonstop.

