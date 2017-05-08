Agents of Mayhem Trailer

As the "Face of MAYHEM,” Hollywood thinks of the agency as a franchise which needs to be marketed. With Fortune and Hardtack making up some of the first recruited agents, it only seemed natural the three of them should be the driving “force” behind that “franchise.” Thus Franchise Force was born! Of course, it also helps their combat capabilities complement each other well since Fortune is swift and damaging, Hardtack is tough and deadly at close range, and Hollywood combines both of the previous two traits with precision skill.



With the teleport technology capability of MAYHEM, agents in your squad are able to instantly teleport into and out of combat. This allows on-the-fly swapping of Agents in the field, allowing one to heal while another takes their place, or allowing the best agent for a particular fight or task in your squad of three to replace the currently active one. Squad structure and customization is what it’s all about and with Agents as badass as these, the action is nonstop.