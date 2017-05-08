Agents of Mayhem Trailer

|
A new Franchise Force trailer from Agents of Mayhem shows that Operation Mahem is in full effect with a look at this upcoming third-person action game. The clip introduces Hollywood, Hardtack, and Fortune the three members of Franchise Force (there was supposed to be a dramatic music sting there, but we fired the band). The game is expected on August 15th, and in the meantime they also offer new details on "the perfect team":
