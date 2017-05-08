MXGP3 Customization Trailer

this
trailer shows off customization options in MXGP3, the upcoming dirt-bike
racing sequel. This shows how you can personalize your rider as well as your
ride. Here's word:
Now you can finally feel like a real motocross star.
Choose from 300 official components, 40% more customizable parts than were
available in the past edition, and over 75 brands that will let you customize
riders and create unique setups for your bike and custom team.
Once you have created your rider and bike, you can get out on the track and do
your best to climb the rankings, increase your reputation and be invited to join
the team of 12 Official Motocross Championship partners available in the game.
You can choose to continue racing with your own custom team, or with one of the
official race liveries designed by Milestone’s artists, right down to the finest
detail, in collaboration with the sponsors themselves.
And the surprises don’t stop there: MXGP3 has been developed using Unreal®
Engine 4, taking the game experience to the next level. Graphical improvements
and unprecedented gameplay will ensure amazing texture quality, spectacular
particle effect and improved lighting that will affect the rider’s visibility
and change according to weather and ground conditions. On top of all this,
enhanced physics and, to fulfill all motorcycle fans’ wishes, a new sound
recording and reproduction system (REV) will allow players to fully appreciate
the ultra-realistic rumble of motorcycle engines. Get straight to the race
action like never before!