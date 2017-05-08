NBA 2K18 Shaq Attack

|
NBA 2K website is accepting preorders of NBA 2K18, revealing details on a couple of Legend Editions of the basketball simulation and unveiling a September 19th release date. This year's throwback player is Shaquille O'Neal, even though there's probably not enough Icy Hot in the world to keep the legendary center on the court at the age of 45. There are two Legend Editions planned, the $99.99 base version has the game, and a bunch of virtual items: 100,000 VC, 20 Weekly MyTeam card packs, Shaq gear, while the Legend Edition Gold goes for a whopping $149.99, adding some physical items. The PC editions are listed as Steam digital downloads, and there are no indications there will be a boxed version, so it's not clear at this point if and how the physical items will be delivered. A live-action trailer has a little fun with their new and old cover athletes.
