Truck Simulators Getting Bigger Rigs

The SCS Software blog
announces
plans to bring double-trailers to Euro Truck Simulator 2
and American Truck Simulator
(thanks
Rock, Paper, Shotgun
). They offer some details on the plan:
Today we
have an announcement that should make many of our fans happy. After quite some
years of internal discussions and frankly some frustrations and struggles to
have the gameplay as well as technical side of multi-trailer physics support
ironed out, we finally feel ready to reveal fresh info about our progress on
doubles.
It has taken us a long time, but hope never dies! We are polishing double
trailers for inclusion in the next major updates for Euro Truck Simulator 2 as
well as for American Truck Simulator. We have a few pictures for you to prove
that we are serious...
Our games' fans have patiently (or not so patiently) waited for double trailers
for a long time, and the wait should not be that long any more. The new trailers
and physics improvements will be a part of the next big "point release" update
of both games. Our hope is to release the updates in early summer. It's going to
be a FREE update.
Meanwhile, we are also wrapping up work on Heavy Cargo packs both for ETS2 and
for ATS, which are going to be paid DLCs, comparable to our existing High Power
Cargo Pack DLC. So if you are into cargo transport in particular, there is a ton
of cool stuff to look forward to!