Nintendo’s Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ takes a second week at No1, but only just, as Bethesda’s ‘Prey’ debuts right behind at No2.



‘Prey’, developed by Arkane Studios, of ‘Dishonored’ fame, is the spiritual successor to 2006’s ‘Prey’ which was released on Xbox360/PC by Take 2, also debuting at No2 on the All Formats Top 40 (Units). Rockstar/Take 2 remain at No3 with ‘GTA V’ and Activision climb 4 places to No4 with ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’. Warner climb 1 place to No5 with ‘LEGO Worlds’ and 505 rocket 5 places to No 6 with ‘Rocket League’. CI Games’ ‘Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3’ debuted at No2 last week but drops to No13 this week. Bandai Namco debuted last week at No4 and now sit at No12 with ‘Little Nightmares’. Also debuting in the Top 40 this week is Telltale Games’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale Series’ at No31, released at the same time as the new Guardians movie hits the silver screen.