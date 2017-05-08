 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[May 08, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - 2 Comments

Prey lands at number one on GFK Chart-Track's list of the 30 top-selling PC games in the U.K. for last week. Last week's number one, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, drops to number four. Mario Kart Deluxe retains the pole position on their all-platforms top 40 chart, as Prey debuts there at number two. Here's their summary is cleverly titled "Mario Kart avoids being eaten by Prey":

Nintendo’s Switch ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ takes a second week at No1, but only just, as Bethesda’s ‘Prey’ debuts right behind at No2.

‘Prey’, developed by Arkane Studios, of ‘Dishonored’ fame, is the spiritual successor to 2006’s ‘Prey’ which was released on Xbox360/PC by Take 2, also debuting at No2 on the All Formats Top 40 (Units). Rockstar/Take 2 remain at No3 with ‘GTA V’ and Activision climb 4 places to No4 with ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’. Warner climb 1 place to No5 with ‘LEGO Worlds’ and 505 rocket 5 places to No 6 with ‘Rocket League’. CI Games’ ‘Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3’ debuted at No2 last week but drops to No13 this week. Bandai Namco debuted last week at No4 and now sit at No12 with ‘Little Nightmares’. Also debuting in the Top 40 this week is Telltale Games’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Telltale Series’ at No31, released at the same time as the new Guardians movie hits the silver screen.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
NBA 2K18 Shaq Attack
Truck Simulators Getting Bigger Rigs
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Patches
Op Ed
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Battlefield 1 New Map Details and Testing
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
On Sale
Sunday Previews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.