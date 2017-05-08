Out of the Blue

 
[May 08, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 3 Comments

Salute to Walter Ego, as it's my little brother's birthday today. I have made similar wishes over the years to other family members, but logic suggests this only serves it's purpose for those who would actually see the note here. Hence my recent birthday wishes are for those who qualify, like my brother (and, you know, Chuck Norris). Have a great one, bro!

Birthday Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Burnout Drift.
Science: DNA damage in cancer cells targeted to kill them.
Media: Spider-Man- Homecoming Trailer #2 (2017).
Deflating Dancing Pikachu. The funk is real.
Avengers of Oz: Age of Tin Man.

