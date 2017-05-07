 
Battlefield 1 New Map Details and Testing

[May 07, 2017, 12:34 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Battlefield website has details on a new map called Prise de Tahure coming to Battlefield 1 as part of what they're calling the "Summer of Battlefield," a somewhat incongruous twist on the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. They recap all the new content coming to the game, and offer a bunch of screenshots from the newly announced map. Here is some of what they have to say about it:

We’re glad to announce that a new map called “Prise de Tahure” will be released shortly for testing on the CTE (Community Test Environment). Set in the autumn after the Nivelle Offensive, Prise de Tahure sees French troops desperately holding on to re-captured heights in the Butte-de-Tahure region. The frontline trench networks cut right through several villages facing obliteration from the constant skirmishing between German stormtroopers and French raiders. This is a war of attrition. Adaptability and tactics are the means to wear your adversary down.

Stay tuned for more details and join the CTE to try the content early and give your feedback.

Battlefield 1 New Map Details and Testing
