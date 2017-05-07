Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We actually made it to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and had a terrific time. This was in spite of the whole outing seeming like a disaster at first. It took longer to get out the door than expected after a delay in buying tickets in advance (we didn't want to get caught at a sold-out show but I also didn't want to get them too far in advance because of that plans-changing risk I mentioned). Then a tremendous thunderstorm broke as we were on the way, slowing our progress with zero-visibility driving, while adding guilt that the Gunnar-man was enduring this on his own. We were still on the road at 8:27 for an 8:30 showing, and concern was growing we might be too late for the beginning of the movie, much less for concessions. But we suddenly started making better time and arrived by 8:32 and there was no line for treats. The last potential problem was that the only seats we found at first were literally in the front row, but we had time to reevaluate, and not only were the new seats we found perfectly fine, they were at the front of a section, so we had unlimited legroom. When it was all said and done, it was a great experience, as this was as quite and respectful an audience as you could hope for, in spite of all youngsters involved. As for the movie, I understand the critique that it isn't a fresh take after the first one, but I loved it. I should offer some disclaimers: I like movies in general, so I'm not the best critic. I also love old Marvel comics, so I am not impartial. Finally, I don't think it's possible for me to dislike a movie featuring Elizabeth Debicki.
R.I.P.: Matt Furie celebrated yesterday's Free Comic Book Day by killing off Pepe the Frog.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 8 May 2017, 01:45.
Chatbear Announcements.