OVERKILL's The Walking Delayed

Starbreeze AB today announced that together with its partner Skybound Entertainment, the launch window for the ongoing development project OVERKILL's The Walking Dead has been postponed to the second half of 2018



"We, together with the development of OVERKILL's The Walking Dead decided to extend the production schedule so that the title will reach their full potential and pursue our original vision a step further. Together with Skybound Entertainment we are fully dedicated to releasing an unforgettable experience for fans throughout world and then continue to support it with high quality content in the coming years, "said Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint.



During Starbreeze Star Stream, an exclusive event broadcast live on Twitch.tv of 10 May, given for the first time, an insight into the development of OVERKILL's The Walking Dead. For more information about the event is available here: http://www.starbreeze.com/starstream



Starbreeze OVERKILL's The Walking Dead is a game in development based on the popular

The Walking Dead series created by Robert Kirkman, which also owns the rights. In 2010, the very popular TV series based on the original series premiere. OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio creates a new co-op game based on The Walking Dead universe exploring new exclusive characters and storylines. The game will provide great opportunities for replayability through a unique and dynamic level system.



Starbreeze has previously announced that the game would be completed in late 2017. The exact launch date will be announced at a later date.