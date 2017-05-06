OVERKILL's The Walking Delayed

A
press release on the Starbreeze website announces
a delay to OVERKILL's
The Walking Dead
, saying the first-person shooter based on the zombie IP is
now expected in the second half of next year (thanks
VG247
). Their site offers both Swedish and English, but for some reason this
announcement is only on the Swedish side, so we're relying on a rough machine
translation for this English version:
Starbreeze AB today announced that
together with its partner Skybound Entertainment, the launch window for the
ongoing development project OVERKILL's The Walking Dead has been postponed to
the second half of 2018
"We, together with the development of OVERKILL's The Walking Dead decided to
extend the production schedule so that the title will reach their full potential
and pursue our original vision a step further. Together with Skybound
Entertainment we are fully dedicated to releasing an unforgettable experience
for fans throughout world and then continue to support it with high quality
content in the coming years, "said Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint.
During Starbreeze Star Stream, an exclusive event broadcast live on Twitch.tv of
10 May, given for the first time, an insight into the development of OVERKILL's
The Walking Dead. For more information about the event is available here:
http://www.starbreeze.com/starstream
Starbreeze OVERKILL's The Walking Dead is a game in development based on the
popular
The Walking Dead series created by Robert Kirkman, which also owns the rights.
In 2010, the very popular TV series based on the original series premiere.
OVERKILL - a Starbreeze Studio creates a new co-op game based on The Walking
Dead universe exploring new exclusive characters and storylines. The game will
provide great opportunities for replayability through a unique and dynamic level
system.
Starbreeze has previously announced that the game would be completed in late
2017. The exact launch date will be announced at a later date.