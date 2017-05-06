Starbreeze Promises Livestream Announcements

|
As mentioned in the above story about Starbreeze, the publisher plans to hold a livestream event on Wednesday to discuss some of their projects, promising star guests and "exclusive announcements." Here's word on what you can experience of you tune in on Twitch on Wednesday at noon eastern time:
