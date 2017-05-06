Starbreeze Promises Livestream Announcements

Come one, come all! Starbreeze invites you to an exclusive livestreamed event on Twitch.tv May 10, starting 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET, featuring first looks and previews, in-depth interviews and fun for the whole community on a number of Starbreeze projects, including:



OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead, PAYDAY 2®, an introduction to the universe of System Shock 3®, Psychonauts 2, Dead by Daylight, and a panel titled “Veterans of the Industry,” featuring Warren Spector, Tim Schafer and Bo Andersson.



Players around the world can tune in to the Starbreeze Twitch stream on May 10: https://www.twitch.tv/starbreeze to follow the event.



Starting 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET, the segments will include features and titles such as:

OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead

Psychonauts 2

System Shock 3

Exclusive PAYDAY 2 announcement

“A Veterans of the Industry” panel featuring Warren Spector, Tim Schafer and Bo Andersson

RAID: World War II

Deliver Us The Moon

Trailers and unveils

Community interaction, giveaways and more

Additional information will be available on the website in the days leading up to the stream. Visit http://www.starbreeze.com/starstream to learn more about the event.