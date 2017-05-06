 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Starbreeze Promises Livestream Announcements

[May 06, 2017, 2:55 pm ET] - 1 Comment

As mentioned in the above story about Starbreeze, the publisher plans to hold a livestream event on Wednesday to discuss some of their projects, promising star guests and "exclusive announcements." Here's word on what you can experience of you tune in on Twitch on Wednesday at noon eastern time:

Come one, come all! Starbreeze invites you to an exclusive livestreamed event on Twitch.tv May 10, starting 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET, featuring first looks and previews, in-depth interviews and fun for the whole community on a number of Starbreeze projects, including:

OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead, PAYDAY 2®, an introduction to the universe of System Shock 3®, Psychonauts 2, Dead by Daylight, and a panel titled “Veterans of the Industry,” featuring Warren Spector, Tim Schafer and Bo Andersson.

Players around the world can tune in to the Starbreeze Twitch stream on May 10: https://www.twitch.tv/starbreeze to follow the event.

Starting 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET, the segments will include features and titles such as:

  • OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead
  • Psychonauts 2
  • System Shock 3
  • Exclusive PAYDAY 2 announcement
  • “A Veterans of the Industry” panel featuring Warren Spector, Tim Schafer and Bo Andersson
  • RAID: World War II
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Trailers and unveils
  • Community interaction, giveaways and more

Additional information will be available on the website in the days leading up to the stream. Visit http://www.starbreeze.com/starstream to learn more about the event.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
OVERKILL's The Walking Delayed
Starbreeze Promises Livestream Announcements
World to the West Released
Planescape: Torment Tidbits
Double Your SMITE All Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Darksiders III Footage
DayZ Beta Nears
Heroes of the Storm Taunts Disabled
TERA Turns Five
RiME Video Diary
Endless Space 2 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.