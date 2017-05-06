World to the West Released

|
Rain Games announces the release of World to the West, the promised standalone follow-up to Teslagrad. This 3D action adventure can be found on GOG.com, Humble Store, and Steam, and word is actual boxed copies will appear later this year in locations they refer to as "stores." Here's a gameplay trailer and here's word on the game:
