World to the West Released

[May 06, 2017, 2:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rain Games announces the release of World to the West, the promised standalone follow-up to Teslagrad. This 3D action adventure can be found on GOG.com, Humble Store, and Steam, and word is actual boxed copies will appear later this year in locations they refer to as "stores." Here's a gameplay trailer and here's word on the game:

World to the West expands on the universe of critically acclaimed 2D puzzle platformer Teslagrad, but offers a 3D action adventure experience instead. This gives a whole new perspective on the universe Rain Games created for their very successful debut title. Players who’ve played Teslagrad will encounter both new and familiar faces during their journey.

World to the West is a cartoony, top down action adventure inspired by European adventure comics. The player takes control of four unique characters, each with their own motivations, skills and interweaving storylines as they seek to escape the dark shadow of an ancient prophecy. The player travels through corrupt colonies, lush jungles and frozen tundras as they snoop through the secrets of a forgotten civilization.

