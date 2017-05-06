 
Planescape: Torment Tidbits

[May 06, 2017, 2:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Beamblog has a retrospective on development of Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition. They highlight some of the interesting things they came across while working with the source code for the original Planescape: Torment. Word is: "During the development of Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition the Beamdog team dug deeply into the code of original Planescape: Torment and uncovered a treasure trove of secrets hidden within. Here are a few of the oddities we stumbled across while working with the original Planescape: Torment source code."

