 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[May 06, 2017, 2:55 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Happy Sexto de Mayo (c'mon, you have to admit that has a better ring). I'm pretty hyped about Guardians of the Galaxy 2, so my hope is to get out tonight to see it. I say hope because I'd say I'm about a 50/50 chance to actually make it to a movie I want to see before it closes for any of a variety of reasons, so history suggests not to be too certain.

Links am Groot: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: GoBattle.io.
Science: Under the microscope: Just a splash of seawater. Thanks The Verge.
Media: DUNKIRK - OFFICIAL MAIN TRAILER [HD].
StarCrafts Season 5 Ep 18 Mineral Line Up.
Effective guardrail is effective. I'll say!
Follow-up: Anti-vaccine activists spark a state’s worst measles outbreak in decades.
The Funnies: Dilbert.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
OVERKILL's The Walking Delayed
Starbreeze Promises Livestream Announcements
World to the West Released
Planescape: Torment Tidbits
Double Your SMITE All Weekend
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Darksiders III Footage
DayZ Beta Nears
Heroes of the Storm Taunts Disabled
TERA Turns Five
RiME Video Diary
Endless Space 2 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.