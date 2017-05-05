 
Darksiders III Footage

[May 05, 2017, 7:51 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Things travel fast these days. After going from unconfirmed to leaked to officially announced in a single day earlier this week, Darksiders III now has an extended gameplay video. This is available on IGN, offering about 12 minutes of what is described as pre-alpha gameplay footage. Their almost hype-free caption reads: "See Gunfire Games' new protagonist Fury in action in this awesome, action packed 12 minute chunk of gameplay you won't find anywhere else."

