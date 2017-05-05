DayZ Beta Nears

|
A Status Report on the DayZ website from earlier this week outlines progress on the open-world zombie survival game (thanks PCGamesN). This seems to indicate that the next patch to update DayZ to version 0.64 will officially mark the beta stage of development. The alpha version of this was first released commercially in early access over three years ago, so it feels like we should finally admit that the terms "alpha" and "beta" for game development have pretty much jumped the shark by now. They have detailed progress reports from various departments following this overview:
